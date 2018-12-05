× Football is back! St. Louis awarded XFL franchise

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is one of eight cities to be awarded a franchise in the returning XFL.

Oliver Luck, the CEO and Commissioner of the XFL, announced the eight cities in a Wednesday news conference.

The St. Louis team will play in The Dome at America’s Center, the former home of the Rams.

From the league’s website:

The Gateway to the West, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore the river city’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football.

The other host cities include New York (MetLife Stadium), Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), Seattle (Century Link Field), Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium), and Washington D.C. (Audi Field).

The XFL will begin play in spring 2020. Luck promised a quicker pace of play with the overall goal of keeping games under three hours.

The football league is the brainchild of World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon and NBC first launched the XFL in February 2001. The league lasted just one season.

The refurbished XFL falls under the auspices of McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.

You can watch the full news conference in its entirety below: