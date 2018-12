Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST . LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans a couple of stops in St. Louis Wedendsday, focusing on health care.

The governor will cut the ribbon on newly- completed renovations at the St. Louis Missouri Veterans Home.

The work was paid for with a $13 million grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. at 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd.

Almost 40 percent of Missouri's citizens live in rural areas, and we are committed to making sure they too have access to both preventative and emergency care when it's needed. Our Rural Healthcare Summit is bringing together experts to focus in on rural Missouri. #MoHealthWK pic.twitter.com/libT3FQOoc — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 4, 2018