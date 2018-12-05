× Franklin County man jailed in fatal shooting of his grandfather

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning homicide that occurred on Newport Road in Washington, Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the home around 8:40 am Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, finding 86-year-old Harold Humphrey deceased in the kitchen. The victim’s wife and grandson were also in the kitchen.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the man’s grandson, 25-year-old Jeremiah Bair had shot Humphrey’s in the chest after an argument. Bair then called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive.

Blair is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.