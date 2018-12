Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States Postal Service announced they will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Wednesday, December 5 as the nation remembers George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump has declared December 5 as a National Day of Mourning. To honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the National Day of Mourning:

All post office locations will be closed.

Regular mail will not be delivered.

Package delivery will be limited