Man killed when SUV slides off ice-covered Missouri bridge

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Authorities say a man has died after a sport utility vehicle slid off an ice-covered eastern Missouri bridge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened early Tuesday on U.S. 54 in Pike County. The patrol says the SUV slid on the bridge before traveling off the left side and overturning.

The patrol identified the victim as 28-year-old Don Weaver, who was a passenger. Another passenger and the driver suffered moderate injuries.