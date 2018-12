Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Area soccer fans anxiously await the next step in bringing a major league team to St. Louis. On Friday, the Board of Alderman voted "yes" to a non-binding finance plan for building a downtown stadium at 2100 Market street near Union Station.

Few are more excited than former professional soccer player Jim Kavanaugh, the CEO of World Wide Technologies and part of the Taylor family ownership group of a future team.

For more information, visit www.mls4thelou.com.