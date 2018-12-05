Mourners lining up in Houston to pay final respects to President Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX – Wednesday four former U.S. Presidents, current and former world leaders, Prince Charles, members of Congress and other paid final tributes to former President George Herbert Walker Bush at his funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D. C.

President Bush’s remains are on their way back to Texas for his funeral service on Thursday in Houston at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Mourners have already started lining up to his visitation.

President Bush will then be transported by train to College Station, Texas. He will be laid to rest at his presidential library near his wife Barbara Bush.

John Meacham earlier today at the National Cathedral called 41, last great soldier-statesman.

You would probably find many people in line here that would agree with that statement.

This is the line at the Second Baptist Church in Houston and folks are lined up to go through security screening and then get on the buses to ride to miles over to Saint Martin’s Church.

That’s where former President Bush is in repose and why many showed up here today.

The signs all over town are honoring President George HW Bush.

By mid-afternoon at the Second Baptist Church, there was a line starting to form.

Americans who just wanted to say one last farewell.

The Bushes were known to frequent many local restaurants like Fuzzy’s Pizza and Otto’s Barbecue or Kristy’s were HW like the oyster stew, eating with his friend James Baker.

His usual table was set for him there today.

And just down the street at Molina‘s Cantina another favorite for the first family who enjoyed Tex-Mex and getting to know the staff at their favorite restaurants.

President Bush will be transported by train to College Station, Texas Thursday, where he will be laid to rest at his presidential library near his wife Barbara.