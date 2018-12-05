× Shots fired at police officers in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Just before 8:30 pm a call for shots fired at police officers was issued in north St. Louis County.

Authorities tell Fox 2/News 11 that the officers were fired on by suspects in a vehicle that later crashed at Natural Bridge Road and Lucas and Hunt Road.

The officers returned fire, but it’s unknown if anyone was hit.

The suspects are still at the scene of the crash, and law enforcement officers have secured the scene.

St. Louis police say they are investigating the shooting.