WILDWOOD, Mo. - The guns are up and running at Hidden Valley in Wildwood Wedensday morning, however with the warm up moving in they will have to take a break at some point.

According to Hidden Valley, the snow guns can make around three to four feet of snow over the entire ski area in about 72 hours.

As of now, they have a few inches, but there is plenty more of snow to be made.

The resort hopes to be open for skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers on Saturday, December 15.

I wasn’t prepared to cover @Hiddenvalleystl snow this morning so I had to steal engineer Nat’s shoes! This picture really doesn’t show how ridiculously big they are...good thing he’s a team player! @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/DeiDwkzwC0 — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) December 5, 2018