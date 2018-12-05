Song of the Day – Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Need help getting into the holiday spirit? Santa’s Magical Kingdom is bigger and better than ever! Open every night now through January 6th, this is a fun-filled adventure for the whole family to enjoy!

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is back with the addition of a new half-mile section of road filled with new scenes, custom lighting animation, and nearly a million more lights than ever before! Plus, a new 250-foot tunnel of lights featuring snowflakes in motion has been added making Santa’s Magical Kingdom the only light display in the nation to offer three tunnels of lights!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, December 5th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.