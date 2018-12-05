× Southern Illinois holds off Saint Louis 61-56

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Sean Lloyd Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds, Armon Fletcher also scored 13 points and Southern Illinois beat Saint Louis 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois led 27-23 at halftime and extended it to 50-40 on Lloyd’s 3-pointer. Demarius Jacobs’ 3-pointer with 58 seconds left pulled Saint Louis to 56-52 and after back-to-back turnovers, Marcus Bartley made two free throws to extend SIU’s lead to 58-52.

Jordan Goodwin got Saint Louis within 60-56 and SIU missed four free throws on its next two trips to the line, but Javon Bess was off on a 3-pointer and an inside shot. Fletcher was fouled with five seconds left after grabbing a defensive rebound and he made 1 of 2 free throws.

Kavion Pippen added 10 points for Southern Illinois (6-3) and Thik Bol had six points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Hasahn French had 13 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (6-2). Goodwin added 12 points and Carte’Are Gordon had 11. The Billikens shot just 33 percent from the field, including 6 of 26 from distance. Saint Louis hosts Oregon State on Sunday.