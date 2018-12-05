× Metrolink issues cause delays early Wednesday

ST. LOUIS- MetroLink riders may experience delays of up to 60 minutes while shuttles are in place due to several issues in the MetroLink tunnels Wednesday morning.

According to a MetroLink spokesperson, the MetroLink Red and Blue Line trains were not operating between the 5th & Missouri and Grand stations.

Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the Grand, Union Station, Civic Center, Stadium, 8th & Pine, Convention Center, East Riverfront and 5> & Missouri Stations.

While the trains are not operating, riders will need to board a bus at those stations to continue their trip.

It is unknown when the trains will operate again between the two stations.