17-year-old suspect in Louisiana killing caught in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities say a 17-year-old who is a suspect in a Louisiana killing has been arrested in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that the teen was spotted Wednesday walking in a Joplin neighborhood and was arrested. He faces one count of second-degree murder in the Nov. 24 shooting death of 27-year-old Deshaun Cook at an apartment complex in Monroe, Louisiana.

Police there suspected the teen was in Joplin and asked for help finding him.