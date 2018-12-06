× 19-year-old charged with sexually abusing child in Belleville, Il.

BELLEVILLE, Il. — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Alex Brownlee has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old child.

Alex Brownlee is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Brownlee, a resident of Washington Park Il., is accused of committing these offenses during September and October 2018 in the “east-end” of unincorporated Belleville, Il.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services began investigating the case as of November 1 and conducted interviews with the victim and the victim’s parents. The suspect was identified through the investigation process.

Brownlee remains in the St. Clair County Jail with bond set at $150,000.