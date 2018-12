CREVE COEUR, Mo – In the Spirit Of St. Louis, Pick Your Car Pick Your Charity where Fox 2 is teaming up with three charities for this holiday season; Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove, and Heatupstlouis.org.

Only $10 can enter you in for a chance to win one of three sweet cars up for grabs. You will be entered to win a 2018 Mazda 6, or a GMC Canyon or a Honda CRV.

FOX 2`s Derrion Henderson is live at Dierbergs all day for you to check out the cars.