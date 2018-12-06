× Couple wanted for Gasconade County murder arrested in Florida

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – A couple wanted for the murder of a central Missouri man was arrested hundreds of miles away in Madison County, Florida.

The suspects, 29-year-old Brooke Buddemeyer and 36-year-old Aaron Lewis, were apprehended Thursday following a police chase.

On November 25, Gasconade County sheriff’s detectives began investigating the death of Jessie Robbins of Bland, Missouri. Investigators determined Robbins had been murdered and obtained arrest warrants for second-degree murder for both Buddemeyer and Lewis.