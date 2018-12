Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Who needed him and so do we here in St. Louis. British actor Simon Fisher-Becker is in St. Louis. He's the star of Dr. Who's seasons five and six and also the guy who played "Fat Friar" in the Harry Potter franchise.

Simon Fisher-Becker joins the show to promote his upcoming meet and greet event at the St. Louis Science Center.

You can see him live this Friday at 6 p.m. at the St. Louis Science Center.

For more information, visit www.slsc.org.