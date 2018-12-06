× Josh Hawley spent $11M on successful Missouri Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Campaign finance reports show Missouri’s next U.S. senator Josh Hawley spent about $11 million on his successful bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Republican’s campaign on Thursday reported spending about $3.9 million in the final weeks before and after his November election. The campaign brought in about $1.5 million in contributions between Oct. 18 and Nov. 26.

In total, Hawley received about $10.3 million in donations during his campaign.

Hawley last month defeated McCaskill in the marquee Senate race despite her considerable financial advantage.

Data on McCaskill’s final spending and fundraising leading up to the election are not yet available online. But she outraised and outspent Hawley by large sums throughout the race.

Hawley will take office in January.