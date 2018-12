Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sad news for fans hoping to see Justin Timberlake Thursday, December 13 at the Enterprise Center.

The superstar has announced via Instagram he is postponing the remainder of his "Man of the Woods" 2018 shows.

Timberlake is suffering from bruised vocal cords and his doctors advised him to hold off singing until next month.

