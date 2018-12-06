Justin Timberlake’s Enterprise Center concert rescheduled for March 2019

ST. LOUIS — After postponing the remainder of his tour, which included a December 13 show at the Enterprise Center, singer Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his performance for St. Louis fans.

Timberlake will now be performing his “Man of the Woods” tour on March 28, 2019, according to the Enterprise Center.

Tickets for the originally scheduled show will be honored at the March 2019 date.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if required.

The superstar announced via Instagram he is postponing the remainder of his “Man of the Woods” 2018 shows.

Timberlake is suffering from bruised vocal cords and his doctors advised him to hold off singing until next month.