Man charged in fatal shooting of 86-year-old grandfather

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 86-year-old grandfather in eastern Missouri after an argument.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Jeremiah Bair was charged Wednesday in Franklin County with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Harold Humphrey. Bond is set at $250,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police in the Missouri River town of Washington say Bair called 911 earlier in the day after shooting his grandfather. Police say Humphrey’s wife and Bair were inside the home when officers arrived. It isn’t immediately clear what the argument between Bair and his grandfather was about.