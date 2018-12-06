× Man dies in tractor accident in southwest Missouri

WILLARD, Mo. — Officials say a man has died after a tractor fell onto him in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the accident happened Wednesday morning in Willard. Fire Chief Ken Scott says the victim was in his 70s and either had a medical condition or the tractor got away from him while he was working in his barn.

Scott says the tractor went up a wall in the barn and fell back on top of the man. He was dead when authorities responded in the afternoon. Scott says crews had to take the roof off the barn and use a crane to lift the tractor off the victim. His name wasn’t immediately released.