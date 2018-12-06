× Memphis women charged in connection with police chase from Mid Rivers Mall

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two Memphis women Thursday for leading police on a wild chase across St. Charles and St. Louis counties the day prior.

According to prosecutors, St. Peters police officers stopped a silver Ford Focus in the JC Penney parking lot at Mid Rivers Mall just after 4:50 p.m. Officers said they stopped the vehicle for several reasons: dark tinted windows, careless driving, a broken window on the rear passenger door, a bullet hole in the driver’s side door, an expired license plate, and improper vehicle registration.

As the officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a large amount of Victoria’s Secret merchandise in the back seat.

While speaking with police, the women in the vehicle attempted to run over an officer during the traffic stop and fled from the parking lot onto eastbound Interstate 70.

The chase continued to southbound I-270 before ending at the on-ramp from Manchester Avenue to southbound I-270. The two women, identified as 21-year-old Jameshia Todd and 25-year-old Monique Lewis, were taken into custody at the scene.

Police said Todd and Lewis caused several accidents during the pursuit.

Investigators learned the merchandise in the rear seat—with a retail value over $1,500—had been stolen. Both suspects admitted to stealing the clothing from an unidentified Victoria’s Secret store during police interviews.

Prosecutors charged Todd with stealing over $750. Lewis was charged with second-degree assault, stealing over $750, resisting arrest by fleeing, and being a fugitive from out of state. Police learned Lewis had an arrest warrant out against her from Shelby County, Tennessee for two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Watch video from the conclusion of the police chase below: