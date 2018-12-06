Metro’s Most Wanted: Police still searching for missing pieces to solve Olivette couple’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are still looking for clues of what may have happened leading up to the deaths of an Olivette couple.

Igor Zhukov and Michele Laws were last seen the day after Thanksgiving. On December 3, the St. Louis County police were called when the couple’s car was found in a ravine in Riverview.

“We arrived on scene and that’s when we observed the two subjects. Very bad car accident appeared to happen, that’s why they were at the bottom of a ravine. We didn’t really know cause of death at that point,” said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman.

An autopsy revealed that Zhukov and Laws both died from gunshot wounds.

McGuire said it’s obvious that another person was involved and possibly even in the vehicle but they need the public’s help figuring out who.

“Physical evident can only take us so far,” he said. “This is a couple of days where we believe that the victims were deceased, so a lot of physical evidence was outside in the elements and the weather, so that is going to hurt physical evidence on the scene.”

Family members said the couple may have been buying and selling high-end cell phones when they went missing.

McGuire said detectives are still trying to figure out those pieces of the puzzle.

“What their business was, who they were talking to. Where they were going, when they were last seen. All that type of stuff,” he said.

Investigators have asked anyone who knew the couple to reach out just give them some background information.

McGuire said he’s confident the pieces of this puzzle will fall into place.

“People talk, people brag, whatever it may be, we just need more information to solve this one,” he said.