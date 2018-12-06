Police seek help in identifying convenience store burglary suspects

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking help identifying suspects in a business burglary that occurred on November 21st. Two suspects made entry overnight into the Mobile convenience store at 11070 Midland Blvd. in Overland, Mo. while a third remained in the car.

The suspects stole alcohol and cigarettes and left in the Hyndai Tucson that they arrived in. The car is believed to be between a 2016-2018 model.

Surveillance captured images of two of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information, please contact the lead investigator at 314-567-9926.