St. Louis City Police officers indicted in beating of fellow officer during protest plead not guilty

ST. LOUIS – Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers indicted by a federal grand jury in the arrest and beating of an officer who was working undercover during protests entered not guilty pleas Thursday.

Previous Story:

The four St. Louis city police officers that have been indicted by a federal grand jury are set to appear in court Thursday for their arraignment at 9:30a.m., during that time the officers will have their charges formally read to them and enter their plea.

Dustin Boone, Bailey Colletta, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers face federal charges of civil rights violation, obstruction of justice and lying to federal investigators.

They’re accused of beating a demonstrator during the Jason Stockley protests last year and trying to cover up the assault.

That demonstrator turned out to be a 22-year veteran of the police department who was working undercover.

Due to the indictments, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney has dropped 91 cases involving those officers.

Right now, the officers are on administrative leave without pay.