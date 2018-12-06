St. Louis Community College student sexually assaulted at Forest Park campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have opened an investigation into a reported sexual assault at the Forest Park campus of St. Louis Community College.

The college sent out an email to student, faculty, and employees alerting them that campus police received a report Tuesday about an assault.

The victim said the attack occurred on the evening of November 28. The email notice didn’t specify where on campus the incident took place.

Campus police described the suspect as a Caucasian man, standing approximately 6’1” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with blues eyes and blonde or strawberry colored hair.

The college has asked anyone with information on the sexual assault to contact police at the Forest Park campus at 314-644-9700.