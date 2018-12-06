St. Louis police identify two men killed in shootout, chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have identified the two men killed Wednesday night while exchanging gunfire with officers.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said detectives were working the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north city around 8:20 p.m. investigating cases of stolen and carjacked vehicles.

According to Hayden, investigators were conducting surveillance on a Honda Accord that they suspected was stolen.

When the detectives turned a corner, authorities said they were ambushed with one of the suspects opening fire on them from outside the Accord.

One detective fired back. The car then took off and the chase was on. Gunfire was exchanged a second time between the suspects and a detective during the pursuit.

The chase eventually wound up in Northwoods, where the Accord crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Lucas and Hunt at Blue Spruce Drive.

Two of the suspects were pronounced dead at the scene from the impact of the crash.

A third suspect was transported to the hospital in critical and unstable condition.

The driver of the F-150 was also hospitalized. As of Thursday, Chief Hayden said the driver was in stable condition but did not elaborate.

The dead suspects were identified as 21-year-old Kevion Smith from St. John and 23-year-old Andrew Chanerl from north St. Louis County.

The third suspect was only identified as a 23-year-old man.

No officers were hurt.

Police found three guns inside the car, along with suspected narcotics.