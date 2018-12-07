× 17 dogs, 14 cats rescued from home ready for adoption soon

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Thirty-one animals that were rescued from a mid-Missouri home will be ready for adoption soon.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Boone County Animal Control turned the 17 dogs and 14 cats over to the Central Missouri Humane Society on Monday.

Boone County Animal Control official Jason Wilcox says the animals initially were rescued in August after a residential fire. They then were turned back over to the owner because there wasn’t sufficient evidence of animal abuse found. But by Oct. 31, Animal Control obtained enough evidence to seize the animals, and the owner voluntarily gave them up.

Central Missouri Humane Society associate director Michelle Casey says the Humane Society expects the animals to make full recoveries. They include poodles, Pomeranians, King Charles spaniels, beagles, a papillon and a Japanese Chin.