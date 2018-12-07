Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of a suspect wanted for Thursday night’s armed robbery at the Richmond Heights Post Office.

“I’d like to see them caught and put in jail,” said postal customer Gloria Hudson.

Investigators are not revealing what was stolen. They say the suspect entered the post office located at 1209 S. Big Bend Boulevard at approximately 5:40 p.m. The post office was closed but some employees were still there.

The USPIS reports the suspect brandished a weapon and was dressed in all black, including a mask. No employees were injured, according to the USPIS.

“I guess people are desperate. I don’t know, it’s really just said,” said customer Mike Kerber.

Kerber lives in the area and said his neighborhood is a safe, growing area. He hopes the potential of a $50,000 will help lead to a quick arrest.

“This kind of crime can’t keep going on,” he said. “We’ve got to stop this sooner or later.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 314-539-9361. The USPIS says all information will be kept confidential.