Black Funders of St. Louis support STEM with grants to three local non-profits

ST. LOUIS – As a part of a nontraditional form of philanthropy Black Funders of St. Louis awarded a total of $2,250 to three deserving local organizations Friday.

“Black Funders of St. Louis’ support of STEM, initiatives will create opportunities for black youth to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math,” said founder and president Maranda Richardson.

Black Funders of St. Louis mission is to encourage investment in the black community that will positively impact the well-being of children, youth, adults, and families in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

The following three organizations were awarded grants :