Black Funders of St. Louis support STEM with grants to three local non-profits
ST. LOUIS – As a part of a nontraditional form of philanthropy Black Funders of St. Louis awarded a total of $2,250 to three deserving local organizations Friday.
“Black Funders of St. Louis’ support of STEM, initiatives will create opportunities for black youth to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math,” said founder and president Maranda Richardson.
Black Funders of St. Louis mission is to encourage investment in the black community that will positively impact the well-being of children, youth, adults, and families in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
The following three organizations were awarded grants :
- Ferguson Youth Initiative, an organization with a mission to empower teens to become productive, positive, and contributing members of the community.
- Imani Learning and Leadership, LLC emphasizes male education in STEM, and believes that education is the civil right of our generation
- My 180 Youth Program, a non-profit organization building and supporting youth and their skills development in the areas of Math and Science