Bus driver in crash with semi remains in critical condition

NORMAL, Ill. – A man driving a bus carrying a high school girls’ basketball team that was struck head-on by a semitrailer traveling the wrong way in central Illinois this week remains in critical condition.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria has identified the bus driver as 64-year-old Mark Kuhn of Heyworth, Illinois.

Kuhn was driving on Interstate 74 near the central Illinois village of Downs when the bus was struck by a semitrailer driven by 34-year-old Ryan Hute of Delmar, Iowa.

Hute was killed as was a passenger in the bus; 74-year-old Charles Crabtree of Normal, Illinois.

Eight players on the Normal West High School girls’ basketball team suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.