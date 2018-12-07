× Cardinals Introduce New First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt

It was a big day at Busch Stadium on a Friday in December for the Cardinals. They officially introduced new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who they acquired in a trade this past Wednesday. Goldschmidt comes to the Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, minor league infielder Andy Young and a future draft pick.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goldschmidt was presented with his Cardinals jersey at the Friday press conference. He will wear #46.

Goldschmidt, a six time all star and a gold glove first baseman was the primary target of the Cardinals this winter as they try to improve their starting lineup. Goldschmidt should supply the missing power that the Redbirds lineup needs.

Goldschmidt has just one year remaining on his current contract. He will become a free agent at the end of the 2019 baseball season. The Cardinals are hoping Goldy enjoys this coming season and will re-sign with the Birds.