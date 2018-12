Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Trading a sit-down restaurant for a drive-thru may not be saving you cash.

According to a new study, fast food is getting pricier.

Food researchers Datassential, say the median price of a fast-food hamburger in the US has jumped 54 percent through the last decade to about $6.95.

The study says chains like McDonald's, Chick-fil-a and Burger King are trying to compete with fast casual spots like Chipotle and Shake Shack who successfully charge more for their food.