× Fiat Chrysler plans new US factory in Detroit

ST. LOUIS – Fiat Chrysler is planning to open a new assembly plant in Detroit.

According to CNBC, the automaker will build SUVs at the new plant.

Sales of S-U-Vs and pickups have been one of Fiat Chrysler’s biggest areas of growth keeping it ahead of its U.S.┬árivals. Overall sales jumped 17 percent in November over the same month last year.

Fueled largely by its popular jeep SUVs and Ram trucks.