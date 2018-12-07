Fox 2 collected donations at West Oak Dierbergs for the Spirit of St. Louis charity campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - In the spirit of the holidays and the spirit of giving, it's the Spirit of St. Louis!

For the day of giving, Fox 2 collected donations for three, local charities: the Alzheimer's Association, HeatUpStLouis.org, and Marygrove. They raised over $4,500 dollars and the campaign is not over yet.

For every $10 donation, you will be entered in for a chance to win a car, truck, or SUV - courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Pick your charity - pick your car, truck or SUV. It's the Spirit of St. Louis! Click here to learn you how can make a donation.