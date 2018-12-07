Free admission offered at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum for two days after funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The day after the 41st president was laid to rest his library and museum is open to the public.

Eight months ago the former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away and the day after her funeral they opened the doors at George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

The day after his state funeral the doors opened to the public with free admission. Library and museum officials feel that it’s important to do this so they can continue telling this story.

There has been a steady stream of well-wishers wanting to sign the book and just hear the story of the first family and our 41st president. Free admission continues for Saturday as well for many Americans who want to experience the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.