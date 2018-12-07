‘Jeffco Shop With A Cop Organization’ at two Walmarts in the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Det. Cpl. Lewis Pippin with Festus Police Department is at the studio to discuss the 'Jeffco Shop With A Cop Organization'.

The purpose is to spread awareness to residents of Jefferson County for our organization and its importance to children in our community.

We will be having two shopping events upcoming for our selected children.

Shop With A Cop Event #1

December 13th

Festus Walmart

650 Truman Blvd

Festus, MO 63028

8am-12pm

Shop With A Cop Event #2

December 18th

Desoto Walmart

12862 MO-21

De Soto, MO 63020

8am-12pm