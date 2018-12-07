‘Jeffco Shop With A Cop Organization’ at two Walmarts in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS - Det. Cpl. Lewis Pippin with Festus Police Department is at the studio to discuss the 'Jeffco Shop With A Cop Organization'.
The purpose is to spread awareness to residents of Jefferson County for our organization and its importance to children in our community.
We will be having two shopping events upcoming for our selected children.
Shop With A Cop Event #1
December 13th
Festus Walmart
650 Truman Blvd
Festus, MO 63028
8am-12pm
Shop With A Cop Event #2
December 18th
Desoto Walmart
12862 MO-21
De Soto, MO 63020
8am-12pm