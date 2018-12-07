× Man acquitted in street holdup that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

ST. LOUIS -Jurors have acquitted a man of the most serious charges in a St. Louis street holdup that left one man dead and another wounded.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Enrique Mills was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the May 2016 robbery and shooting death of 22-year-old Chavez Mopkins. But he was convicted of assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say co-defendant Miles Fisher fatally shot Mopkins while Mills tackled and held down Karon Coleman. After shooting Mopkins, Fisher told Mills to go through Coleman’s pockets. Fisher, now 25, then shot Coleman twice in the head, but Coleman survived.

Authorities say that they drove off before returning. They say Mills then pistol-whipped Coleman. The defense described Fisher as “the villain.” He’s serving a 20 year prison term.