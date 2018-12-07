Pearl Harbor ceremonies planned in St. Peters, O’Fallon, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Friday, December 7 marks the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and St. Louisians honor each of those killed with ceremonies across the city.

St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission is hosting their Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at St Peters City Hall. The guest speaker will be Major General Cassie Strom, U.S. Air Force (Ret.). The Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony is free to the public.

If you can`t make it out Friday morning, the O`Fallon Veterans Commission will also hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at 7 p.m. at O'Fallons New Krekel Civic Center.

For the first time this year, none of the surviving sailors from the USS Arizona will be able to attend the official remembrance ceremony in Hawaii. Only five are still alive and all in their nineties.

Around 100 World War ll veterans will be in attendance, however, none of them witnessed the Pearl Harbor Attack.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday night.