Police say 1 killed when fleeing vehicle crashes in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria police say one person was killed when a stolen vehicle sped away from an officer and crashed.

Police say a city officer tried to stop the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. Friday for a traffic violation when the driver fled at a high speed. Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says the officer didn’t chase the vehicle but it soon crashed at the entrance of Glen Oak Park.

Police say a male was seen running away and that officers found another male and a 16-year-old girl ejected from the vehicle. The male was pronounced dead at a hospital and the girl was hospitalized in stable condition.