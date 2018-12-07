× Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and ‘make history’

BRANSON, Mo. — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social media that he was going to buy an assault rifle and “make history.”

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 18-year-old William James Nelson, of Branson, was charged Thursday with making a terroristic threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say Nelson told police that he planned to meet an unnamed individual that day to buy an AR-15 assault rifle.

The Branson Police Department was tipped off before midnight Tuesday about a series of messages that Nelson allegedly sent from his account to a female classmate. In the messages, Nelson allegedly pledged “allegiance to Allah,” asked where he could buy a gun and talked about needing a bullet proof vest.