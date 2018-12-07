× Third suspect dies following chase, shootout with police

ST. LOUIS – A third person involved in a chase and shootout with St. Louis police has died just days after his alleged co-conspirators.

De’Trell Crews, 23, was pronounced dead Friday due to traumatic brain injury. Kevion Smith, 21, and Andrew Chanerl, 21, died Wednesday in a crash.

According to Sgt. Keith W. Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives were in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north city around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to investigate cases of stolen and carjacked vehicles.

Police were conducting surveillance on a Honda Accord that they suspected was stolen. When the detectives turned a corner, authorities said they were ambushed as one of the suspects opened fire on them from outside the Accord.

One detective fired back and police began to pursue the Accord. Gunfire was exchanged a second time between the suspects and a detective during the chase.

The Accord eventually crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Lucas and Hunt at Blue Spruce Drive.

Police found three guns inside the car, along with suspected narcotics.