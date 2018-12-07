× Two former St. Louis police officers admit taking bribes

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Two former St. Louis police officers face sentencing in March after admitting taking bribes to provide information to a chiropractor.

The men, 49-year-old Mark Taylor and 51-year-old Marlon Caldwell, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court.

Two other former officers, Cauncenet Brown and Terri Owens, pleaded guilty previously. The chiropractor and his wife, Mitchell and Galina Davis, also have pleaded guilty and admitted paying bribes over several years to solicit patients.

Federal prosecutors say Taylor and Caldwell took money in exchange for providing un-redacted accident reports to the Davises in violation of department policy.