× Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people

URANUS, Mo. – The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper that gained national attention because of its name, is closing.

The paper’s editors announced the end of publication Friday, after publishing five editions since it began in September.

In statements posted on Facebook, Managing Editor Natalie Sanders and Louie Keen, the owner and publisher of the paper, blamed a judgmental “Fuddy Duddy Squad” for the paper’s demise.

They said many people supported the paper but banks declined to provide loans and many businesses would not advertise in the paper, in part because Keen once owned a strip club.

Uranus is an unincorporated tourist spot along historic Route 66 and is known for quirky attractions, including a fudge shop and the world’s largest belt buckle.

The decision leaves Pulaski County with no newspaper.