ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, December 8-9, 2018

Note: Holiday light displays open now open. Click here for more.

Arrival at Camp River Dubois

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

On December 12, 1803, Captain William Clark wrote, “opposit the Missouries I came to in the mouth of a little River called Wood River, about 2 oClock ...” The next day he and his men would begin setting up their winter encampment at this site for the winter of 1803-1804. Every year in early December visitors are able to relive the arrival of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as reenactors recreate the preparations for that historic journey.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

Harlem Globetrotters

Date :Saturday, December 8 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 2p & 7p Tickets start at $18.50

A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans

https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/event/enterprise-center

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Sunday, December 9 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $36.00

Vs. Vancouver Canucks

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2018-12-01/CT

Winter Celebrations

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: Noon-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

Make the season merry and bright when you visit the Art Museum! Inspired by cultures near and far, performances and art activities will honor timeless traditions and create new experiences that are fun for the whole family.

http://www.slam.org/winter/

Saturday with Santa: Christmas Carols in the Garden

Date: Saturday, December 8 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm-4:00pm Admission: $12 adults – Discount for City/County residents

Whisper your Christmas wishes to Santa Claus, rub noses with Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, listen to festive holiday carols, and enjoy a free ride with your friends and family to see holiday decor at the Tower Grove House and Kemper Center.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/

Holiday Cruise

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: St. Louis Riverfront, Under the Arch

Time: 7:30pm-10:00pm (Boards at 7:00pm)

Tickets: Adults $53, Children (3-12) $33

Make this season one to remember aboard a holiday cruise! Celebrate with friends and family aboard the festively decorated Becky Thatcher riverboat. This 2.5 hour cruise includes a chef-prepared buffet with all the trimmings and a DJ spinning holiday favorites and popular tunes.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises/specialty-cruises/

Holiday Parlor Tour

Date: Sunday, December 9 Venue: Lafayette Square

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Tickets: $25 day of, Children under 12 are Free.

The tour begins at the corner of Mississippi and Lafayette Avenues. Carriage rides and a trolley are provided. Neighborhood shops, art galleries, and restaurants will be open. The tour is a self-guided, open house format. If you’d like to see all of the tour homes, please allow at least three hours. Rain or shine. Homes on the tour do have steps.

https://lafayettesquare.org/2018-holiday-parlor-tour/

Christmas Candlelight Walk

Date: Saturday, December 8 (also Friday night) Venue: Historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Tickets are limited; admission $15 at event, Children 4 and under Free

Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with Daniel Boone as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, and traditional carols.

http://www.sccmo.org/1701/The-Historic-Daniel-Boone-Home

Bethalto Spirit Concert and Victorian Christmas Walk

Date: Sunday, December 9

Concert: First Baptist Church, 201 South Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL – 3pm

Christmas Walk: Prairie to West Central to Oak Streets, Bethalto, IL – 4-7pm

Admission: Free

Start the afternoon with a Christmas concert performed by the Bethalto Spirit Choir and Orchestra. Then stroll candlelit streets, climb aboard a horse-drawn carriage, and experience the camaraderie of life in a small-town Christmas village. Visit Father Christmas and enjoy wassail, roasted chestnuts, and many other holiday treats.

http://bethalto.com/?ai1ec_event=bethalto-spirit-christmas-walk&instance_id=54901239

Winter Market

Date: Saturday, December 8 Venue: Main Street, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 9am – Noon Admission: Free

The Winter Market will features artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from our neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

http://www.cityofedwardsville.com/

Wintermarkt

Date: Saturday, December 1 Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery, St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

Local vendors on hand for holiday shopping, Food - Borscht, 3 in a bun, pretzels, s'mores kits,

Drinks - Bier specials, Glühwein, hot chocolate, Fire pits, and live music. http://urbanchestnut.com/wintermarkt/

Central West End Window Walk

Date: Saturday, December 8 Venue: Euclid Ave. between Maryland & McPherson, CWE, St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

Shop owners and local designers work together to decorate the CWE windows bringing back the time honored tradition of creating beautiful holiday windows.

The Window Walk Holiday Market will take place from 1-5 p.m. under a heated tent behind Scape at Maryland Plaza.

https://cwescene.com/happenings/window-walk-in-the-central-west-end/

SLSO: Messiah

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Powell Symphony Hall

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets start at $25.00

Shouts of joy from the "Hallelujah Chorus" will put you in the holiday spirit with the SLSO and Chorus performing one of the most famous choral masterpieces of all time, Handel’s Messiah

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Nutcracker on Ice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Webster Groves Ice Arena, I-44 & Elm, Webster Groves, MO

Show times: 2pm and 5pm both days Tickets: $14 at the door (Children 4 & under Free)

Come see the traditional Nutcracker ballet in a unique way- on the ice! Over 170 skaters from all over the Saint Louis area will perform. The show runs just over one hour, so it is perfect for young children.

https://www.nutcrackeronice.org/

Winter Wonderland on Ice Show

Date: Saturday, December 8 Venue: St. Peters Rec-Plex, St. Peters, MO

Time: 5:00pm

Tickets: General Public--$9.50/adult, $7.50/child and $7.50/seniors (Discounts for Rec-Plex passholders)

Celebrate the holidays as the Rec-Plex North Rink comes to life and turns into an enchanted Winter Wonderland on Ice. The best Rec-Plex solo skaters and synchronized skating teams will dazzle audiences with the beauty and skill of their original programs. Beloved holiday characters join in the festivities to make this a delightful event for the whole family.

https://www.stpetersmo.net/calendar-details.aspx?eid=1470&m=12&d=8&y=2018

Ambassadors of Harmony: Sounds of the Season 2018

Date :Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Touhill P.A.C., UMSL campus

Saturday: 2p, 8p; Sunday: 2p, 7p Tickets: $28.00-$41.00

The Four-Time International Chorus Champions of the Barbershop Harmony Society will get you into the holiday spirit. Featuring guest quartets: Vocal Spectrum & Double Date

https://aoh.org/

A Christmas Carol

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00

This fully-staged musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, has become a Yuletide tradition. The story was adapted for the stage by Charles Jones, former executive director of the Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha, Nebraska. The Caravan has been touring this adaptation of A Christmas Carol since 1979.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/christmas-carol

The Rep: A Christmas Story

Date: Saturday and Sunday, December 8-9 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm; Sunday: 2pm Tickets: $24.00-$97.00

Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas returns to The Rep in all its heartwarming and hilarious glory. Filled with delightful holiday vignettes and endlessly quotable lines (“You’ll shoot your eye out!”), this play is the perfect gift for the whole family to enjoy. See the classic movie brought to life on stage!

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/a-christmas-story

Oliver C. Joseph Holiday Open House

Date: Saturday, December 8 Venue: Oliver C. Joseph - Belleville, IL

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free

All kinds of train-themed fun, including a giant Garden Railway layout that’s more than 30 feet long and a 1950's vintage Lionel department store layout with toy accessories that visitors can operate by pushing buttons. You can also go on a guided tour of our 1927 railroad business car on display inside the dealership. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be seated by the fire place in their beautiful Victorian costumes. Cookies, cider and hot chocolate will be available.

https://www.olivercjoseph.net/holiday-open-house-belleville-il.htm

Christmas Traditions

Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: Noon- 5:00pm Admission: Free

The enjoy the cheer of legendary Christmas characters and the joyful singing of strolling carolers while you shop and dine along a decorated Historic Main Street. https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions/

The Polar Express Train Ride

Venue: Union Station, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Departure times: 4:30, 6:00, 7:15, & 8:30pm (Saturdays)

Tickets: $45.00 to $69.00

Families can experience the magic of The Polar Express, the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. Take a journey to the North Pole—where Santa Claus and his reindeer are waiting with a keepsake present for every good boy and girl.

http://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/polar-express-train-ride/

Winterfest Ice Rink

Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 8:00pm

Admission: FREE - Skate rentals are available: $12 Adults, $7 Children ages 3-15

Experience an ice skating rink like no other! Grab your skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Enjoy the rink, sip hot chocolate in the renovated park, or explore the playground. Open through New Year’s Day.

https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest