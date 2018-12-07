Winter Farmer’s Market in U-City Loop

ST. LOUIS — Looking for something to do tomorrow and perhaps do some shopping, knock a few items off of your gift list? We’ve got just the thing. The Midwest Farmers Holiday Market and Bazaar in the U-City Loop.

Deborah Henderson is the Executive Director of The Midwest Association of Farmers Markets and Matt Stubblefield is the owner of Brush Creek Valley Farm, a historic family owned farm outside of Cuba, Missuori.

You can check out the Holiday Market & Bazaar Tomorrow from 9:30am – 2:00pm at the Midtown Farmers Market at 6655 Delmar Blvd. in University City.

For more information, visit www.midwestfarmersmarkets.org.