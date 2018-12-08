× Allen & Blues Shutout Jets 1-0

Jake Allen stopped all 26 Winnipeg Jets shots and led the Blues to a 1-0 win on Friday night in Canada. Colton Parayko’s power play goal in the second period was the only scoring play in the contest. It was Parayko’s fifth goal of the season. For Allen it’s his first shutout of the year. The victory was special for the Blues. They avoided a season sweep by the Jets. Winnipeg had won the three previous meetings this season.

The victory raises the Blues season record to 10-13-4, good for 24 points. It also gets St. Louis out of last place in the NHL’s Central division, the Chicago Blackhawks and their 23 points now sit in the cellar of the division.