Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 7, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 7, 2018.
Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games:
Lee's Summit vs Webster Groves
Northwest Academy vs Gateway STEM
John Burroughs vs Staley
Vianney at DeSmet
(Girls): Incarnate Word at Villa Duchesne
Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features Fox 2 Sports Anchor Charlie Marlow and local prep sports experts Earl Austin Jr. and Jim Powers previewing the high school basketball season. They looked at several of the best players in the area, E.J. Liddell (Belleville West), T.J. Hargrove (East St. Louis) and Caleb Love (CBC).