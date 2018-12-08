Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lisa Litvag, COO of xplor, and Collier Maxwell, General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue, join us in the studio Saturday morning to talk about their partnership and Breakfast with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa at Saks Fifth Avenue is an opportunity for kids to meet with Santa - it`s not just a quick photo opp at the mall. This is a truly special time to get connected over a delicious breakfast with friends and family.

While kids hang out with Old St. Nick, parents can shop around the beautifully decorated store.

xplor is a company that promotes and produces unique events for brands and organizations and connects insiders to these inspiring experiences. xplor will create and host at least one unique community event per month. Consumers benefit from fun, memorable experiences they wouldn`t otherwise be able to create on their own. Companies benefit from connecting modern families in an intimate, non-sales environment where they can build true rapport.

For more information, visit http://xplorcity.com/.